Red Raider Basketball Coach Micah Williams resigned on Apr. 16. Athletic Director Rebecca Koger had this to say about the resignation: "We appreciate his dedication to our athletes. His energy and efforts have contributed greatly to the success of our program. Coach Williams has been an integral part of CHS basketball for a long time and we wish him continued success in the next chapter of his coaching career." Williams led the Red Raiders to multiple playoff runs during his time as the Head Coach, with the most recent run sending the team to the second round of the divisional tournament. Williams also holds numerous records at CCHS including being in the thousand point club and being among the top scorers in program history.