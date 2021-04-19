Red Raider Basketball Coach Micah Williams resigned on Apr. 16. Athletic Director Rebecca Koger had this to say about the resignation: "We appreciate his dedication to our athletes. His energy and efforts have contributed greatly to the success of our program. Coach Williams has been an integral part of CHS basketball for a long time and we wish him continued success in the next chapter of his coaching career." Williams led the Red Raiders to multiple playoff runs during his time as the Head Coach, with the most recent run sending the team to the second round of the divisional tournament. Williams also holds numerous records at CCHS including being in the thousand point club and being among the top scorers in program history.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- CHS Basketball Coach Resigns
- The Other Side of the Fence
- FBLA goes to virtual state
- ‘Murder on Orient Express’ opens April 16
- Assistant Attorney General publicly questions sentencing bill
- Conference Center hits snag with liquor license
- MPD promotes hands free Tennessee
- Six applicants in running for Judge Johnson’s seat
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff warns city not to squander Bonnaroo money
- Ooltewah woman sentenced in crush video case
- Woods beach sees improvement
- Six applicants in running for Judge Johnson’s seat
- Obituaries for April 14
- FBI nab Murfressboro man on US Capitol riot charges
- MPD promotes hands free Tennessee
- ‘Murder on Orient Express’ opens April 16
- Conference Center hits snag with liquor license
- Tennessee Sunshine to Power Jack Daniel's