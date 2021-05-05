Coffee County Central High School is pleased to announce that Andrew Taylor will be our new men’s basketball coach. Coach Taylor has significant experience as both assistant and head men’s coach here at CCCHS. There is mutual respect between Coach Taylor and our student-athletes, and his competence in coaching the game is recognized in our community and within basketball circles in the surrounding area. We are happy to entrust leadership in our men’s basketball program to Coach Taylor as we move forward.
Paul Parsley
Principal
Coffee County Central High School