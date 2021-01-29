The administration at CHS would like to announce the hiring of our new track and field coach.

 
"We are excited to announce the hiring of Sarah Beth Elam as the track and field coach at CHS. Coach Elam brings experience as an athlete and a coach. We are very happy she has chosen to join the Athletic Department. She will be an asset to our student-athletes." - CHS Athletic Director Rebecca Koger 
 
Coach Elam was a standout athlete at CHS and has coached for us before. 
 

Tags

Recommended for you