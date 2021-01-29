The administration at CHS would like to announce the hiring of our new track and field coach.
"We are excited to announce the hiring of Sarah Beth Elam as the track and field coach at CHS. Coach Elam brings experience as an athlete and a coach. We are very happy she has chosen to join the Athletic Department. She will be an asset to our student-athletes." - CHS Athletic Director Rebecca Koger
Coach Elam was a standout athlete at CHS and has coached for us before.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- CHS hires Sarah Beth Elam as Track and field coach
- Bill to require in-person classes
- County receives $835,500; purchases ambulance, glass barriers, laptops, payment kiosk
- Master Gardner to partner to host tree day
- Local schools to get $8 million in COVID relief
- Governor scales back restriction on Feb. 1
- County Probation first adult probation office in state to implement case management system
- Conspiracy Corner: what’s not happening in coronavirus news
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Individual from Manchester intended to ‘commit acts of violence at the inauguration’
- 911 Director Argraves files complaint against Sheriff Partin
- Police respond to hit and run
- Search warrant yields drug charges
- TD Ameritrade Network Kicks off 2021 with Unprecedented Momentum
- Coffee County resident killed in accident
- Wanted for violation of sex offender rules
- Cutshaw's barber shop to relocate to Tullahoma
- Obituaries for Jan. 27
- Vaccination information for Coffee County
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 31
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 3