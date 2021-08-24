Each of the area's school districts has announced that it will start daily reports via a dashboard that supplies parents, teachers, staff and the community with updated statistics .
Manchester City Schools has added a Covid-19 Dashboard to the district webpage to communicate current Covid-19 cases in the district. The Covid-19 Dashboard can be found at https://www.manchestercitysch.org/ . Click on the “Community” tab and the dashboard is the first option. The dashboard will be updated each day school is in session.
Those wishing to take a look at the Tullahoma City Schools dashboard can do so by visiting tcsedu.net
Additionally, TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens has addressed some of the questions that she has been receiving regarding COVID-19. That video can be seen on the district's website or by clicking here
“COVID-19 continues to be an obstacle for our students, faculty and staff members alike,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “As a district, TCS is dedicated to our students and making sure that they are provided a safe learning environment. Our aim with this dashboard is to be as transparent as possible in our continued effort to fight this invisible opponent.”
The new dashboard will provide the public with an active number of COVID-19 cases at each TCS school.
Additionally, the dashboard will also show the number of students and staff members at each campus who are actively quarantining. Those wanting to view the dashboard will be able to do so at tcsedu.net.
“When we are aware of positive cases and identify close contacts, we are removing those from the building to help stop the spread,” Dr. Stephens said. “It is important to note that our nurses will be in contact with the Health Department related to identified close contacts.”
To reduce possible transmission, Tullahoma City Schools will continue to follow its health and safety protocols set in place before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Face masks are recommended for indoor settings and TCS will follow 3 feet of physical distance when feasible. Visitors to each campus will be limited to avoid possible spread.
Students and staff members will continue to routinely wash hands with soap and water throughout the day. Hand sanitizer will also be acceptable when handwashing is not possible. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of high-traffic use areas, overall facilities and buses will still be taking place.
Students and staff members who are sick should stay home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours without any fever-reducing medicines. Those students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19, or are exposed to COVID in their homes, should contact their medical provider and the local Department of Health for instructions on when to return to school. Parents and guardians are told to contact their child’s school nurse with any information regarding their student’s illness.
”As we are all in this together, I ask that all TCS parents, guardians, students, teachers, and staff members do your part to help keep everyone safely in school,” Dr. Stephens said. “Following these protocols will help in our effort to reduce the spread of this virus. Together, we can make this a very
successful school year.”