Autumn Oaks shares plans for COVID-19 vaccinations

Officials with Autumn Oaks Assisted Living have shared their plans for COVID-19 Vaccination.
A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to all residents and staff.
"We are moving forward with our plans and will provide additional details soon," Autumn Oaks officials said.
Residents and staff will not have to pay to receive the vaccine.
"We are encouraging as many residents and staff as possible to get this vaccine," officials said.
The vaccine will require two doses, and those getting it will need to get both doses to ensure the best results. The second dose will be given approximately 3-4 weeks after the first dose.
"We will continue to take all necessary precautions after the vaccine is administered and will work with public health officials to determine how/when to adjust our policies for visitations and social activities," officials said. "We recognize this has been an incredibly challenging year for senior living staff, residents and their loved ones. With the arrival of the vaccine, we are encouraged that things will significantly improve heading into 2021. If you have questions, please contact our administrator."