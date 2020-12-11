Beginning Dec. 21, Coffee County Health Department will only provide drive through COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.  

The Health Department will no longer offer COVID–19 drive-through testing on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, instead providing a self-testing alternative.

In order to use the Everlywell® COVID-19 Home Collection Kit you must:

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Have a smart phone to register yourself
  • Watch an instructional video https://vimeo.com/399342549
  • Have a valid email address

Taking the test:

• This self-test process will take at least 15 minutes.

• Please bring a pen to complete the form.

• The entire test, including the nasal swab, will be done in your car at the health department. You will leave it with us to ship for you.

Test results:

• Everlywell® will email you when your sample arrives at the lab, and then again with your results.

• Health department staff will be available to answer questions but will not have access to your test results.

*All testing remains at no charge to you. Please contact the health department at  (931) 723-5134 to see if you are eligible for this alternative form of testing.

All county health departments will be closed the following holidays:

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

