County facilities open to the public

Coffee County facilities will open to the public Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell. Cordell made the announcement during the Jan. 12 Coffee County Commission’s meeting.
Due to the rising numbers in COVID-19 cases in Coffee County, Coffee County Government buildings closed their offices on Dec. 21. This included all Offices at Coffee County Administrative Plaza, the public libraries, and all other county buildings unless otherwise listed in this release.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and all convenience centers within the county remained open and operational utilizing normal business hours. All employees continued to work and were available by appointment.