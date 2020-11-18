Coffee County Schools have announced that due to several positive cases of COVID-19 among the staff at East Coffee Elementary and quarantines among staff and students, East Coffee Elementary has been placed on virtual/distance-learning status through the rest of November.
Potential close contacts have already been identified and contacted, the schools announced.
Due to Thanksgiving break and the current use of Fridays as distance-learning days, this means that the students at East Coffee will miss in-person instruction on November 19 and November 30. East Coffee Elementary should be open for in-person instruction starting on December 1.
No other schools in the Coffee County School District are impacted by this decision.