Virus Outbreak Tennessee

Master Sgt. Kayla Ware, with the Tennessee Air National Guard, administers a COVID-19 test to a driver at the Rutherford County Health Department on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

 Mark Humphrey / AP
Free Covid-19 Testing will continue at the Coffee County Fair grounds from  9 a.m.-3 p.m.,  Monday-Friday
 
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays.
 
Those with health concerns or concerns about the health of a family member are invited. The public should remain in their vehicles and enter through the Hendrixon Dr. gate. The fairgrounds is located at 99 Lakeview rd. 
 

