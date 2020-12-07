Free Covid-19 Testing will continue at the Coffee County Fair grounds from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays.
Those with health concerns or concerns about the health of a family member are invited. The public should remain in their vehicles and enter through the Hendrixon Dr. gate. The fairgrounds is located at 99 Lakeview rd.
