The Coffee County Health Department is expanding vaccine eligibility and offering extended hours to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination in the community.
Coffee County is now vaccinating all residents 16 and older. The Coffee County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination by appointment. To book your appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start your registration. If you need help scheduling your vaccination, please call 931-490-8312.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in individuals 16 and older. Individuals 16 and older may call 931-490-8312 or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine (individuals under age 18 must have parental consent). You must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.
The Coffee County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination site at Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester, TN will be open to provide vaccinations from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays each week.
Beginning March 26, the Coffee County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination site at Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester, will be open to provide vaccination from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays each week.
“We’re eager to offer these additional opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations in a way that works more conveniently with their schedules,” said Coffee County Health Director Pam Browning. “The more people in Coffee County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”
The Coffee County Health Department reminds all Coffee County residents that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan focuses on those most at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19. Learn what phase of the vaccination plan you’re in at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.