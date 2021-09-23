Where you can find COVID testing

If you've had exposure to someone who tests positive, get a COVID test ASAP regardless if either of you is asymptomatic. 

Specimens may now be taken for testing through many medical providers. Consult your primary care physician's office for information.

The comparatively high positivity rates in Oklahoma could be inflated by testing apathy, health experts have said, but infections are occurring even in vaccinated individuals.

If you're planning to travel by plane, the Tulsa International Airport has been offering testing for passengers through Alpha Xpress Labs.

More testing options, as listed by Tulsa Health Department:

The South Central Regional Health Office is launching a text message COVID-19 case investigation system beginning on Thursday, Sept. 23,  in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health. South Central residents who test positive for COVID-19 through a reportable testing mechanism (PCR or antigen testing) may receive a text-message from the South Central Regional Health Office asking them to complete their case investigation online.

Individuals who have been tested in Bedford, Coffee, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Perry, and Wayne counties should expect to see this change.

While traditional phone interviews for contact tracing will continue, the text message outreach will accelerate the case investigation process and help provide critical isolation and mitigation resources in an expedited manner.

The survey will also uncover who may have been exposed, so that contact tracers can follow up with those individuals to advise them of the exposure, what symptoms they need to watch for, when to get tested, and how to avoid infecting others. “If you receive a text, we urge you to respond and complete your case investigation information,” said South Central Regional Director Ami Mitchell. “Please do your part to contain the spread of COVID-19 and help our community.”

It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Visit vaccine.gov to see your local Health Department’s most up to date COVID-19 vaccine availability, the department advised.