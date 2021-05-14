According to a statement by the Director of Coffee County Manchester Public Library Pauline Vaughn, The Coffee County Library Board voted to open the libraries without restrictions by a vote of 4-3 at the May 14 meeting.
"I would ask our community to understand it may take a few days to get the library back in order. There are computers to be refigured, furniture to bring out, and a host of other details we need to address," Vaughn said.
"But, for now masks are no longer required and time limits have been lifted," she said, asking however, "Please be respectful of other patron and staff choices in addressing their health concerns by choosing to wear a mask and/or practice social distancing."
The statement notes that in the meeting it was asked what gives the Board the authority to make these types of decisions and cites state Law pertaining to Library Boards:
Section 10-3-104 - Powers and duties of library board
The members of the library board shall organize by electing officers and adopting bylaws and regulations. The board has the authority to direct all the affairs of the library, including the authority to appoint a library administrator. The library administrator shall direct the internal affairs of the library, including hiring and directing such assistants or employees as may be necessary. The board may make and enforce rules and regulations and establish branches of service at its discretion. The board may expend funds for the special training and formal education of library personnel; provided, that such personnel shall agree to work in the library for at least two (2) years after completion of such training and education. The board may receive donations, devises, and bequests to be used by it directly for library purposes. The board may hold and convey realty and personal property and negotiate leases for and on behalf of such library. The board shall furnish to the state library agency such statistics and information as may be required, and shall make annual reports to the county legislative body or city governing body.
T.C.A. § 10-3-104
Amended by 2018 Tenn. Acts, ch. 807,s 1, eff. 4/24/2018.Amended by 2017 Tenn. Acts, ch. 126,s 5, eff. 7/1/2017.Acts 1963, ch. 370, § 4; impl. am. Acts 1978, ch. 934, §§ 7, 36; T.C.A., § 10-304.
"I would ask that everyone please be respectful of one another during these unprecedented times. In the end, we are all in this together," Vaughn said.