Coffee County Manchester Public Library will open utilizing curbside services only Jan. 19.
Seniors only may pick up books from 9-10 a.m. General pickup will continue 10- a.m. - 4 p.m.
Coffee County Manchester Public Library will open utilizing curbside services only Jan. 19.
Seniors only may pick up books from 9-10 a.m. General pickup will continue 10- a.m. - 4 p.m.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.