Coffee County Manchester Public Library will  open utilizing curbside services only Jan. 19.

Seniors only may pick up books from 9-10 a.m. General pickup will continue 10- a.m. - 4 p.m.

Books and movies can be reserved by phone, through the website or by email.
Library staff can be reached Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 931-723-5143, curbside@coffeecountylibrary.org or at www.coffeecountylibrary.org/

Tags

Recommended for you