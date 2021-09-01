Coffee County Teacher’s Association has questioned Gov. Bill Lee’s recent executive order that would give parents the option to opt out of any local school’s mask mandate.
Opponents say that the order undermines the school’s authority.
CCTA President Dr. Melanie Banks said, “My very first thought is we’re not protecting our children with that.”
Banks said that while Lee recognized that distance learning does not work and he wants to provide students with everything they need to succeed, he is undermining that by limiting the tools that schools have to keep students healthy and in class.
“We’re letting our students down,” Banks said. “There are more outbreaks than we’ve seen in a while. School starts back and the numbers are up.”
Banks feels that the Coffee County Schools mask mandate last year prevented contagion and allowed for the year to proceed.
“We just started school and don’t even have a month in, and there are students in every school building in our county out with it and been exposed.”
Banks further criticized Lee for his record of supporting charter schools and Lee’s using COVID relief money for lost learning to open new charter schools.
“We as teachers fell like he is really coming after us,” Banks said. “It’s sad, it’s scary.”
Banks recognizes the importance of parental input in their children’s education, but likened the situation to parents differing to the experts when it comes to health care.
“They go to someone they are confident in…they get the medicine they need to treat the illness. We’re not going to Gov. Lee to as if we should wear a mask. We go to physicians,” she said.
“It’s almost like we as teachers have been forgotten,” she said. “What’s going to happen when we get sick. There’s no (substitute teachers) hardly. You’re going to have to close schools again.”
Banks said that a mask mandate is essential to keep the kids in school for in-person learning.