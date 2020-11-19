Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell issued a statement Thursday on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Coffee County.
The statement urges but falls short of mandating the use of face coverings.
The statement reads:
For the past few weeks, CoVID cases have been on the rise, both nationally and in Coffee County. We have lost 36 people to this disease, and many more have been seriously ill, taxing our health care system and creating financial and emotional hardships for a number of families.
We are all tired of COVID-19. But COVID-19 is still here, whether we are tired of it or not. To get this pandemic under control, we must renew our efforts to protect each other, through social distancing, sanitation, hygiene, and masks.
Cloth masks are not a cure-all. They are not equal to the N-95 masks worn by healthcare professionals. But state and federal officials doctors --not politicians--say they are a key part of preventing the spread of the disease.
When you exhale, you spray tiny droplets of water that could contain the COVID-19 virus and carry it to others. A cloth mask helps reduce the spread and distance of those droplets.
You could be carrying the virus right now, without symptoms. Masks keep you from passing on the virus to the people you know, and the people you love. To a lesser extent, masks may also help protect the people wearing them.
It is my hope as mayor that we will all take steps to undo this latest spike in COVID cases. It is the right thing to do. This is not about politics, or control, or authority. It is about protecting the lives of the people we hold dear.
I remain confident that the people of Coffee County can do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. Our numbers of active cases continue to rise, and our death rate continues to rise as well.
I am strongly encouraging everyone to use common sense and do the following:
Please, be diligent about handwashing, use social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and the proper use of masks. We are adults, privileged to live in the greatest country on Earth. It is our responsibility to behave in a manner that protects those around us. We are very concerned about our citizens and keeping the them safe from any threat.
Gary Cordell
Coffee County Mayor