Motlow State plans return to campus in Fall 2021

Motlow State Community College leadership plans a return to on-campus instruction and activities by Fall 2021. The plan is contingent upon the status and spread of the Covid-19 virus. Leadership will make the final determination of the College’s on-ground Fall 2021 plan later this summer. Current planning is based on Tennessee’s vaccination plan and Motlow’s pattern of success in its pandemic response.
The approaching Spring 2021 semester will continue to operate using an alternate schedule. The alternate schedule allows most classes to meet online in a virtual environment, with on-campus exceptions made for required course completion in programs such as nursing, mechatronics, and emergency medical services. College faculty and staff are available virtually Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Spring 2021 classes begin Jan. 19, with all campuses closed Jan. 18 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
Motlow’s new website, which debuted recently, includes easy and intuitive navigation to apply to the College, review updated campus and Covid-19 information, choose a course or program, and contact critical services such as the library and disability, counseling, and advising. Visit the new site at mscc.edu.
Students, employees, and visitors are currently still required to complete a self-assessment health form before coming to campus during the Spring 2021 semester. Additionally, those on campus will continue to be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and follow additional protective measures.
New students planning to attend Motlow beginning Summer or Fall 2021 are encouraged to apply by Mar. 31 to ensure completion of payment, planning, financial aid processing, orientation scheduling, and any needed placement testing before their term begins.