Getting inoculated for COVID-19 has gotten even easier, as Coffee County is now offering a walk-in option at its health departments.
The walk-in option comes after Gov. Bill Lee lifted most COVID-related restrictions due to the continued falling numbers of those infected and the higher numbers being vaccinated. As of Thursday there were over 3.9 million vaccinations reported in Tennessee, with 232,295 of those coming since April 21. Just over 34% of Tennesseans have had at least one dose and one-fourth of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.
Moderna and Pfizer both require two doses, with the booster coming about a month after the first shot. Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine but is under further study after a rare clotting issue was reported by fewer than 10 people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Moderna accounts for the lion’s share of vaccines issued in Coffee County. About 20% of Coffee County residents have received both doses, while just over 7% have received just one. As of Thursday, 27,545 doses of vaccine had been issued in Coffee County. The state does not break down numbers for Tullahoma alone but instead posts numbers for Coffee County as a whole.
Given that just a quarter of Coffee County residents received any vaccine, despite inoculations being available to any person 16 years of age and older, the walk-in option is being offered in hopes of boosting the numbers.
The Tullahoma Coffee County Health Department location is open for vaccine administration from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Mondays; 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 – 11 a.m. Wednesdays; and 7 – 9 a.m. Fridays.
Additionally, the Manchester clinic is open for vaccine administration 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Mondays; 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 – 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 7- 9 a.m. Fridays. For questions, individuals can call the Coffee County Health Department hotline at 931-490-8312.
Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Coffee County Health Department for a walk-in appointment, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider. Appointments are still available for those who book a scheduled time.
Vaccines are also offered at several local pharmacies, including Walmart Pharmacy.