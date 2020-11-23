Due to the increase in cases of COVID-19, the restrooms in Dave King Park, Fred Deadman Park, and the soccer park will be closed from Nov. 23 to Feb. 1, city officials announced today, Non. 23.
Parks and Recreation closes bathrooms in parks due to COVID-19
