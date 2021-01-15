Manchester Recreation Department Complex has updated some of its COVID-19 restrictions.
Starting Jan. 18 nursery hours are changing to 9 a.m.- noon, Monday-Friday and 4-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. There will be not Friday evening care. Usage is limited to 2 hours.
Daily visitors will be welcomed starting Jan. 19.
Masks are still encouraged while coming into the facility.
The Dusty Elam Basketball League will resume Jan. 18. The schedule will be posted.
Before and after school care will resume Jan. 19.
Open swim will resume Jan. 23 on Saturday and Sunday from noon-4:45 p.m.
Ada Wright reservations will resume Jan. 19