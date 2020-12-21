With Governor Lee's Executive Order 70 in effect, the Recreation Complex has implemented changes until Jan. 19, 2021.
The recreation complex will only be open to guests with memberships.
Aquatics:
There will be no public open swim at the recreation complex until further notice.
The lap and therapy pools will be restricted to 10 guests each, including fitness classes.
There will be no private pool party reservations until after Jan. 19.
Group fitness /Wellness
Fitness classes are restricted to no more than 10 people per class.
The wellness room, indoor track, Gym A, Gym B, Spin room, aerobics room, and youth wellness/ casual care nursery, are restricted to no more than 10 people at one time.
No more than one hour in an area to allow for as many guests to use the complex as possible.
Ada Wright:
No new reservations will be accepted for the Ada Wright Center until Jan. 19.
Dusty Elam:
Dusty Elam youth basketball practices and games will be postponed until Jan. 19.