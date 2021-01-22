School board approves two weeks paid COVID leave

On Jan. 11, the Coffee County School board approved a policy regarding COVID-19 sick leave.

Staff would be entitled to up to two weeks of paid sick leave if they are unable to work because of COVID-19. This leave is in addition to any paid leave that an employee may already be entitled to

To qualify for paid sick leave, the employee must be unable to work or tele-work because the employee: is subject to a federal, state, or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19; has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine related to COVID-19; is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is seeking a medical diagnosis; is caring for his/her son or daughter whose school or place of care is closed, or person who regularly provides child care is unavailable, for reasons related to COVID-19 and no other suitable person is available to care for the child during the requested period of leave, according to the approved policy.

The policy defines son or daughter as a “biological, adopted, or foster child, a stepchild, a legal ward, or a child of a person standing in loco parentis, who is under 18 years of age; or 18 years of age or older who is incapable of self-care because of a mental or physical disability.”

Employees may take this paid leave if there is work available for the employee to complete and the employee is unable to work or tele-work for one of the above reasons.

Such leave is in addition to any paid leave that an employee may already be entitled to. Employees are not required to exhaust any other paid leave benefit in order to utilize this new category of paid sick leave.

Full-time or part-time employees who have been on the payroll for thirty 30 calendar days prior to the beginning of the leave are eligible.

These employees shall receive 100% of their regular rate of pay for the days missed.

Documentation may be required in support of any claim for COVID leave.

This policy will expire on March 31, 2021. It will be reevaluated before that date.