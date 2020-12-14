Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) allows the FDA to make unapproved products, such as drug treatments or vaccines, available for use during public health emergencies. However, an EUA has never been used to administer a vaccine to civilians. This is because while drug treatments are generally given to people who are already ill, vaccines are given to people who are still healthy, so the bar for using them is much higher. In the case of COVID-19, the FDA has been considering criteria for deploying a vaccine initially under the EUA.