Tennessee expects to receive initial allocation of 115,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Today, the Tennessee Department of Health announced the state of Tennessee expects to receive its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on or around Dec. 21.
Tennessee expects to receive an initial allocation of a total of 115,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks, following Emergency Use Authorization issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendations released by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be shipped for delivery Dec. 21 to all 95 Tennessee county health departments. Smaller hospitals that are not receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are expected to receive Moderna vaccine the week of Dec. 28, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information, go to: https://www.tn.gov/health/news/2020/12/17/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-arriving-in-tennessee--next-steps-announced.html