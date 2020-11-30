Thank you, CCS IT Department!

With the pandemic requiring adjustment of school operations, the work of Coffee County Schools Technology Department has been more important than ever. The department’s staff has ensured teachers, administration and students are prepared for the challenges.
Director of Coffee County Schools Dr. Charles Lawson praised Director of Technology Randy Damewood and the department’s staff.
“Mr. Damewood works with his department to provide a variety of services for Coffee County Schools,” Lawson said. “They provide cybersecurity for the district in a constant battle to protect the district and prevent outside parties from getting digital access to our students. The technology department worked to provide the extensive training that was required for teachers to provide a virtual curriculum this school year.
“Mr. Damewood and his staff facilitate the use of instructional hardware and software. This facet of his job has grown extensively under the challenges of this school year. The technology department is also constantly trying to help improve the digital citizenship of the staff and students who utilize the district’s technological resources.”
Damewood and the entire technology department deserve recognition every year for their tireless efforts, added Lawson.
“However, this recognition is particularly important this year with the instructional challenges that are presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lawson said. “The work required of Mr. Damewood and his staff has grown exponentially as the district has vastly increased Chromebooks, other hardware, training, and software as the district strives to provide educational opportunities for our students.
“Mr. Damewood and the rest of the technology department have worked to provide for technology needs that have grown faster than his budget. He and his staff possess an expertise that allows the students in Coffee County Schools to access up-to-date instructional services. The district cannot say enough about how much we appreciate the efforts put forth by Mr. Damewood and his technology department staff this year.”