Vaccination information for Coffee County

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency has shared important vaccination information.
"We have been advised that the vaccination site at the fairgrounds in Manchester will begin on Wednesday January 6, 2021," said EMA Director Allen Lendley.
The hours will be 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Vaccinations and testing going forward after Wednesday will be as follows:
Monday - Vaccination
Tuesday - Testing
Wednesday - Vaccination
Thursday - Testing
Friday - Vaccination
"This information is according to the health department," Lendley said. "If you have any questions concerning vaccinations or testing you can reach out to the health department via phone: Tullahoma - 455-9369; Manchester - 723-5134."
The Health Department is the lead agency in all health emergencies including testing and vaccinations.