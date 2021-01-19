COVID number one .JPG

Coffee County Emergency Management Allen Lendley receives the first Moderna  COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County by Health Department Nursing Supervisor Susan Minger. 

 John Coffelt, Staff Writer

Coffee County Health Department will continue to do COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Coffee County Fairgrounds by day.

“Vaccines usually arrive on Tuesdays, so we’ll know for sure (then),” said Emergency Management Agency Director Allen Lendley. But I feel pretty sure that there will be some vaccines delivered.”

To sign up for the waiting list use the the eligibility tool at https://covid19.tn.gov/.

The hours will be 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Vaccinations and testing are as follows:

Monday - Vaccination

Tuesday - Testing

Wednesday - Vaccination

Thursday - Testing

Friday - Vaccination

The Health Department is the lead agency in all health emergencies including testing and vaccinations.

Coffee County Health Department it will be following the state’s phased approach to vaccination. An online waiting list is available at the state Department of Health website.

Tags

Recommended for you