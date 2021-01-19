Coffee County Health Department will continue to do COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Coffee County Fairgrounds by day.
“Vaccines usually arrive on Tuesdays, so we’ll know for sure (then),” said Emergency Management Agency Director Allen Lendley. But I feel pretty sure that there will be some vaccines delivered.”
To sign up for the waiting list use the the eligibility tool at https://covid19.tn.gov/.
The hours will be 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Vaccinations and testing are as follows:
Monday - Vaccination
Tuesday - Testing
Wednesday - Vaccination
Thursday - Testing
Friday - Vaccination
The Health Department is the lead agency in all health emergencies including testing and vaccinations.
Coffee County Health Department it will be following the state’s phased approach to vaccination. An online waiting list is available at the state Department of Health website.