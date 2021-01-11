Coffee County Health Department has announced limited COVIS-19 vaccine supplies, so it will be following the state’s phased approach to vaccination.
Click HERE to access the state department of Heath's website. (This link takes you to a checklist to find your position of eligibility in the phase plan. from there you then register for the waiting list. There are several questions in the form.)
To assure vaccines are provided to those at highest risk of becoming infected with the virus and suffering from life-threatening disease, the heath department asks for the public to follow the Phase Plan.
Coffee County’s current phases are 1A1, 1A2 and 75 years old and greater; only those who are in these phases or age group may register for vaccination. To determine your phase, Click HERE.
By entering your information on this site, you will be placed on a Waiting List for a vaccine appointment. As soon as vaccine becomes available you will receive appointment information. Only one person may sign up in each slot. Please do not change the quantity to multiple individuals. Your registration will be automatically cancelled if that occurs.
To place your name on The Waiting List please click on the Sign-Up Button below. Please complete all fields. Appointments will not be made for anyone who does not meet current phase criteria.
Once you receive information on your vaccine appointment, please make every effort to attend as scheduled.
You may receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Click below to review important information about each vaccine prior to arrival. It is best to discuss any questions regarding the vaccine with your healthcare provider prior to your appointment.
If you have questions, please email us at scrhoc.logistics@tn.gov.