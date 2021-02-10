Walmart will soon begin offering vaccinations at local pharmacies, the retail stores announced Feb. 9.
The vaccinations are offered through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12.
Manchester and Tullahoma locations are on the list scheduled to receive the vaccines.
According to a company release, in several states, including Tennessee, Walmart will be the sole preferred partner under the program.
Vaccine supply and eligibility will be based on allocation as well as state guidelines.
Eligible customers can schedule an appointment at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.