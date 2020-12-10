What’s the capacity of your local hospital?

With the cases of COVID-19 still rising, it’s important to know if local hospitals are experiencing the statewide surge and what their capacity is to provide medical treatment to patients.
Emergency Management Agency Director Allen Lendley said that both local hospitals are “fairly full,” but they still have beds available. Lendley said he didn’t have access to that data and that Unity Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare – Harton should be able to provide the data.
The Manchester Times has reached out to officials with Unity Medical Center, but they didn’t provide information about the current availability of resources. Additionally, our sister paper, The Tullahoma News has asked Harton for the same information; however, Harton has not provided a statement. This story will be updated when/if the hospitals provide this information.
The Tennessee Department of Health publishes information about hospital resource status statewide. According to the department of health: the total capacity of floor beds is 11,524, and currently the availability is 13%; the total capacity of ICU beds is 2,036, and the availability currently is 10%; the total capacity of adult ventilators is 2,988, with 72% available; the total capacity of airborne infection isolation rooms is 1,490, with 34% available.
Coffee County had 3,376 probable/confirmed cases, as of Dec. 9. The county has 406 active cases and 46 deaths related to the pandemic, according to the department of health.
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 422,962 as of Dec. 9, including 5,171 deaths, 2,605 current hospitalizations and 376,851 recovered.