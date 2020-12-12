Covid-19 update Dec. 12

Coffee County has 3,581 confirmed/probable cases. The County has 522 active cases and 49 deaths related to the pandemic, according to the Department of Health.
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 442,953 as of December 12, 2020 including 5,400 deaths, 2,699 current hospitalizations and 387,395 inactive/recovered. PLEASE NOTE: As we work to streamline data processing, today’s counts do not include all negative test results, which is skewing the positivity rate. We’re working to resolve this issue and today’s data should be interpreted with that in mind.