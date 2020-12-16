Coffee County has 4,045 probable/confirmed cases. The County has 733 active cases and 52 deaths related to the pandemic, according to the Department of Health. Coffee County schools have reported 23 Covid-19 cases for students this week and there were 28 new cases last week. Coffee County schools have also reported six staff cases.
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 484,285 as of December 16, 2020 including 5,668 deaths, 2,874 current hospitalizations and 411,843 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 17.75%]