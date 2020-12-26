Coffee County has 4,717 probable/confirmed cases. The County has 654 active cases and 64 deaths related to the pandemic according to the Department of Health.
[TWO DAYS WORTH OF DATA] The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee was 555,727 as of December 25, 2020 including 6,436 deaths, 2,875 hospitalizations and 469,686 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive was 17.68%]. **limited # of deaths due to holiday**
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 560,892 as of December 26, 2020 including 6,443 deaths, 2,819 current hospitalizations and 476,700 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive today is 18.98%]