Covid-19 update Jan. 2

Coffee County has 5,028 probable/confirmed cases. The County has 547 active cases and 65 deaths related to the pandemic, according to the Department of Health.
[TWO DAYS WORTH OF DATA] The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee was 595,582 as of Jan. 1 2021 including 6,955 deaths, 3,198 hospitalizations and 516,009 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive was 21.66%].
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 604,132 as of Jan. 2 2021 including 6,970 deaths, 3,114 current hospitalizations and 523,089 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 21.63%.