Covid-19 update Jan. 20

Coffee County currently has limited vaccine availability. Currently the County is vaccinating those 75 and older and those involved in a medical setting and those involved with children. Vaccines are being given out at the Coffee County fair grounds Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. As of today Coffee County has 3.09 percent of its population vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine.
Coffee County has 5,673 probable/confirmed cases. The County has 386 active cases and 82 deaths related to the pandemic, according to the Department of Health.
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 694,291 as of Jan 20 2021 including 8,556 deaths, 2,653 current hospitalizations and 633,428 inactive/recovered cases. Percent positive today is 13.92%.