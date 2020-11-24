Coffee County has 2639 confirmed/probable cases. There are 264 active cases and 41 deaths related to Covid-19 according to the Department of Health.
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 345,854 as of November 24, 2020 including 4,374 deaths, 2,116 current hospitalizations and 303,234 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 17.99% ] [NOTE: A lower number of tests were processed overnight due to a systems issue. We anticipate the bulk of the tests to be included in the daily case count update over the next couple of days.]