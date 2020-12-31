There’s little argument that 2020 was one doozy of a year. We lost a Supreme Court Justice, an aviation pioneer and ran out of toilet paper. It is the natural human condition to want to blame something when bad times befall us, to in effect, find a cause that distances us from the misfortune.
The year 2020 is often (and I might argue) unjustly blamed for coronavirus. That’s not to make light of the pandemic or disregard the 65 deaths of Coffee County residents that have succumbed to the disease this year.
But let’s not fault the year.
As blame games go, we could look to stern religious leaders and call it divine retribution, or we could go with the ultra-Left and pin it somehow on global warming. The talking points for the GOP seems to all point to China, but then I also heard that Bill Gates and Steve Jobs are using 5G cell towers to spread Corona. So in all, there are a lot of good devils that we can pin the pandemic on that is as deserved as the year 2020.
Or it could simply be that the world was ripe for the spread of a global pandemic? Maybe things just happen. It’s not this person’s fault for not wearing a mask, not that person’s fault for not staying home or getting too close in line — or even the Governor’s fault for making too lax (or too strict) executive orders. Maybe it’s just a perfectly suited virus immerged at the perfect time to do what they do, spread.
The idea that it’s a random catastrophe, like famine or flood, that can strike us down and that we are powerless to stop it is scary, so in the words of Motley Crüe from “Don’t go away Mad” (because how often do you get to quote Vince Neil), “If we blame it on anything/Let's blame it on the rain.”
May your New Year be healthy and happy.