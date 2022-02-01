So unless some miraculous turn of events happens in the next 12 days, you’re going to be alone on Valentine’s Day?
Yeah, me too.
As much as we try to tell ourselves that it’s a silly holiday, it’s pretty tough for us relationship-free folks to not feel a few pangs of heartache as we pass all the hearts and chocolates in that grocery store aisle.
But what can you do?
First thing is don’t take it personally. To butcher what the most wonderfully complex person I’ve known once told me, “John, don’t think this is happening to you. Think instead this thing has happened and you’re just experiencing it.”
She explained borrowing from Aldous Huxley, “It’s dark because you are trying too hard. Lightly child, lightly. Learn to do everything lightly. Yes, feel lightly even though you’re feeling deeply. Just lightly let things happen and lightly cope with them.”
Yep, I’ve not mastered that yet. It's not that the advice is bad. Just sometimes you can know the words but still not sing the song.
For those who admire a special someone in their life but are scared to take that first step, I relate to that too. Rejection is scary.
Here’s the thing. It’s kinda like being scared of heights. People say “don’t look down.” But that’s not really the answer. Don’t fight the fear. See it for what it is, accept it and feel it.
Say to yourself, I’m putting myself out there even if it’s scary.
On the practical side, those of us who will be alone on the night of the 14th despite our best efforts, I suggest finding something you like to do. Nope, painting or reading or rebuilding your car won’t make you one iota less bummed about being alone, but you will at least be a more interesting person, so there’s that.
All in all, my fellow lonely hearts, stay positive. It’s only one day, and then on to St. Patrick's Day next month, and everyone gets to be lucky on St. Patty’s Day.