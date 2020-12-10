Arrowheads museum land should have reverted to the county years ago

With a lot of he-said-she-said information going around concerning the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum before The Manchester Times published details based on documents, it’s easy to miss the most relevant issue concerning the situation:
Is the museum operating? Should the land revert to the county?
A key component of the contract that gave county property to the museum involves a clause that reverts the property to the county in the event that the museum is no longer being used for that purpose.
As most anyone in Manchester would recognize, the museum has not been open in any reasonable sense of the word for a very long time. Documents from 2007 reveal that discussions about the building not used as a museum even then.
So the terms of the contract should be fulfilled to the betterment of the citizens of the county. It’s noted that the sale of the property will amount in a lot of revenue, millions of dollars. That money belongs to the people of Coffee County to be managed by the duly elected officials sworn to represent the public interests, unlike the previous sales amounting to over $130,000 that shaved portions of the property at the discretion of a board – Coffee County Tullahoma Manchester Museum Board, which operates the museum. The identities of the board members were not known publicly. Just last week, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell and Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey told The Times they didn’t know who the members serving on the board were. The Times also reached out to the county clerk’s office, who found no record of a County Commission vote approving the sale of property to O’Charley’s restaurant in 2001.
That’s not to cast doubt on the motives or imply impropriety of the two members of the museum’s board. They are probably well-meaning people who did what they felt was best for what is a good cause.
However, the county was responsible for those decisions and the public coffers are entitled to the proceeds from the land.
No matter how well-intended, quiet deals made by a board without the light of public scrutiny seldom result in the best interests of the larger public.