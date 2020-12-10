Arrowheads museum land should have reverted to the county years ago

John Coffelt 

With a lot of he-said-she-said information going around concerning the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum before The Manchester Times published details based on documents, it’s easy to miss the most relevant issue concerning the situation:

Is the museum operating? Should the land revert to the county?

Does the County or Arrowheads Museum own the 5-acre land? Land valued millions of dollars

A key component of the contract that gave county property to the museum involves a clause that reverts the property to the county in the event that the museum is no longer being used for that purpose.

Shawn Trail: Chick-fil-A interested in the property; reached out to museum
Arrowheads museum selling land – are these deals authorized?

As most anyone in Manchester would recognize, the museum has not been open in any reasonable sense of the word for a very long time. Documents from 2007 reveal that discussions about the building not used as a museum even then.

Arrowhead Museum chairman: we plan to move
Arrowheads Museum refuses to revert the land back to Coffee County
Arrowheads Museum sells items displayed at the museum
Chick-Fil-A interested in coming to Manchester

So the terms of the contract should be fulfilled to the betterment of the citizens of the county. It’s noted that the sale of the property will amount in a lot of revenue, millions of dollars. That money belongs to the people of Coffee County to be managed by the duly elected officials sworn to represent the public interests, unlike the previous sales amounting to over $130,000 that shaved portions of the property at the discretion of a board – Coffee County Tullahoma Manchester Museum Board, which operates the museum. The identities of the board members were not known publicly. Just last week, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell and Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey told The Times they didn’t know who the members serving on the board were. The Times also reached out to the county clerk’s office, who found no record of a County Commission vote approving the sale of property to O’Charley’s restaurant in 2001.

That’s not to cast doubt on the motives or imply impropriety of the two members of the museum’s board. They are probably well-meaning people who did what they felt was best for what is a good cause.

However, the county was responsible for those decisions and the public coffers are entitled to the proceeds from the land.

No matter how well-intended, quiet deals made by a board without the light of public scrutiny seldom result in the best interests of the larger public.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Tags

Staff Writer

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. He is a graduate of THS, Motlow and MTSU. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Recommended for you