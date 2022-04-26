Sunday’s matinee staging of “Cabaret” was the final show of possibly one of the most powerful productions that stage has seen. Getting past the edgy laughs, racy dances and, let’s just say it, a completely titillating theme, the musical shows us how dangerous indifference is when good people do nothing.
“That's just politics, and what does that have to do with us?” The question is uttered by Sally Bowles, the best friend and love interest of Clifford Bradshaw. He has come to prewar Germany and gets caught up in the nightlife of Berlin in the final moments before the Nazi regeme comes to power.
Bowles, along with many of her Kit Kat Klub colleagues have become indifferent to the regime and see their brand of political power the same as any other.
“This will pass” or “This is nothing,” are lines that are repeatedly uttered, with the backdrop of the most devastating conflict the world has seen sitting unknown to the characters, but all too obvious to the audience.
“There was a cabaret, and there was a master of ceremonies... and there was a city called Berlin, in a country called Germany...and it was the end of the world,” Bradshaw utters at the end of the show.
This warning of ambivalence carries over to our political milieu.
No, none of our local leaders are planning to exterminate anyone, or at least we hope not. Yet the danger of a disinterested populace bears its own concerns.
The county is literally at a crossroad in its leadership. The County Mayor and every single seat on the county commission is up for grabs, along with four judge seats, the district attorney, sheriff and a host of other positions.
I nor the paper is advocating one candidate over the other, nor am I suggesting that any official be voted out or that they should remain, only that the country’s political future for years to come is at the hands of the voters.
Yet as early voting nears its end, turnout has been lackluster. Political signs are seen as an annoyance. I’m too busy to vote, people say, or they’re all the same.
Nothing is ever going to change, they say. In this unique moment in politics, there is going to be change. And it’s the voters’ job to decide what and how extensive that change will be.
This year’s primary election on May 3, for many races is going to be the main event. Those races with no challengers from opposing parties will be decided essentially at the primary. Other races like the Mayor’s race will be decided at the general election. Some races have so few candidates that the results are a foregone conclusion.
Regardless, those who can’t or won’t make the time or generate the interest to go and vote are allowing their voices to go unheard. Voting is the tool that decides who will run the county for the next four to eight years.
Many polling places have changed, voters need to look at their new voters registration cards (that should have arrived in the mail) to confirm their polling place; remember, go vote.