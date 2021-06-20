If you’re looking for a sentimental tribute for Father’s Day, I’m not the one to write that.
Still as far as advice for fathers, I have only two suggestions. Be patient and savor the moments. Everything else is just details.
The weekend leading up to Father’s Day opened for us with three bike rides, two days of digging (devoted readers will recall the giant stump that we are extracting by hand) and an adventure hike to the “pumping station” woods.
Bike riding with a 4-year-old is a nail-biting test of skill. One minute you’re trying to keep up. Then with no warning slamming on the breaks to avoid running him over.
And then the discovery of a dead armadillo. Why there was a dead ’dillo on the Rock Creek Greenway and why Tullahoma Parks Department didn’t recover the poor, smelly thing are mysteries that can only be contemplated by the fertile mind of a child.
It’s these moments, time spent of choking back bile while trying to understand death or a two-mile trek with a squirmy, sweaty 44 pound boy on your shoulders, that are important.
Tomorrow morning, when the bumble bee that has snuck in the car after the hike and spent the night there wakes up to illicit a blood curling scream from the backseat, the memories of the discomfort of the day have all passed.
And you then, when your heart starts beating again, you realize how great the weekend was.