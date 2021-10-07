Real love, not that “true love” myth that some 17-year-old pop star sings about, no the real thing is so big that it hurts in places you didn’t even know you have.
Last week, I was dropping off Sean, my soon-to-be five year old, at his momma’s house. We said our goodbyes -- this isn’t my weekend, but he wanted to see his Deeda (His name for me). It got time to go. Kisses and hugs, and I’ll see you next week, then he turns to go in. Then he stops. Now, I don’t think he’s ever done this before, but then he turns and gives me this smile that only a kid has and rests his head on the porch rail to watch me drive off.
I pray that the ravages of time never take that memory from me. Yet even now, my eyes well with tears at the power of its emotion.
I go to his soccer practices, even though I don’t know a hockey stick from a football puck, because he plays (okay, I’ve carried him to a few dance rehearsals so it’s a fair turnabout). He enjoys the running and the kicking, but in reality, I’m pretty sure he’d be content to play T-rex and chase the other kids around.
Soccer practice is kinda like one of those board meetings that you know you’re not going to get a story out of. You’re there, but not all there. Your mind wanders.
Hey, look at those other parents. Wonder what their story is, and out of the blue, the entirety of hey, you’re missing out on half of your kids’ lives hits (my youngest, Chase, just turned one). And it hits hard, you know, like taking a soccer ball to the face.
There is nothing like a parent’s love they say, or any love for that matter. What gets left out though is how much that love costs. Sometimes it’s like a wave. Happiness that feels like the goosebumps that tickle your arms during your favorite song, other times, it’s just staring (not at all creepy I hope) and seeing not what you want someone to be, but seeing all the lines, the wrinkles, the beauty and the awful, and loving all that with such a force that it threatens to take you to your knees.
Love is getting a runny nose wiped on you as y’all are walking out the door for work, or catching puke down your back at 2 a.m. But it’s also the “Deeda, I need you,” or the weight of him on your shoulder as you walk into the house after he’s fallen asleep on the way home.
Love is a thousand memories that only have meaning looking back or the panic of uncertainty from an unknowable future. Life is fragile, promises get broken but love is so much more.