Having all information is the first step to solving problems

In a letter sent to The Manchester Times, Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey said, “I would like to complement your very thorough presentation of the issues involved in the situation with the Museum.”
We uncovered the issues and answered the questions about the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum thanks to the help of the community. When the community works together, transparency wins and problems find solutions.
We would like to thank the Coffee County community, including county and city officials, as well as community members, who helped us bring to light issues related to the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum in a period shorter than a month. The problems with the museum had existed for more than 20 years. A museum board, with members that were unknown to county officials, oversaw the 5-acre land, worth millions of dollars.
We want to underline the following statement: According to the original contract between the county and the museum, the museum and the land it stands on should revert to the county if the museum ceases to operate. The museum has not operated as a museum, but rather as a storage facility, for years. Therefore, the museum and the land should revert to its rightful owner: the county, so county’s taxpayers can benefit from any transactions related to the land.
But too many unknowns posed hurdles on the way of the county to retrieve the land.
County officials knew the museum didn’t operate and the land should revert to the county; however, they didn’t know who to approach to even start the process of acquiring the land.
With the help of the community, now it’s clear who the museum board members are. Willing to solve the problem, once and for all, the Coffee County Register of Deeds office quickly searched, found and provided all necessary documents, some decades old, to make sure all information becomes available to the public.
We want to also thank community members, who reached out to us, and offered to help us with research, including finding court documents and requesting information from state officials.
We also want to thank Shawn Trail, the attorney for the museum. After we published the first story about the dispute between the county and the museum, Trail provided a thorough statement, explaining his involvement with the museum.
Additionally, after we reached out to the Secretary of State office and found out who the board members of the museum are, Keith Nash, chairman of the museum board, shared information about the future plans of the museum and the museum’s intention to find a new location.
Now that all information is available to the public, all parties seem to want to resolve the issue, and that’s the first step to finding a solution.