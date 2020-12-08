With the passing of famed pilot Chuck Yeager, the nation loses one of its last great heroes, one of the larger-than-life people like Amelia Earhart or Charles Lindbergh whose bold actions inspired the nation.
These brave men and women, pioneers of aviation, space whose daring strapped them into unproven machines and launched them into history, are literally a dying breed, and more disturbing, they are not being replaced.
Where have all the good men gone, and where are all the gods?
Is it that today’s frontiers have all become virtual. Can Elon Mush and Steve Jobs stand in for John Glenn or Neil Armstrong to teach us what it is to be a hero? The great men of history were human, and like all of us they had their faults. Despite that (or perhaps because of that) they stepped up to do great things.
Could the problem be also the explosion of information has caused attention deficit in the public eye? More concerning still is the possibility that we have all become so cynical that the concept of a hero has become corny.
There are still many great Americans who can shoulder the yoke of valor. My hope is that one day, like King Arthur returning from the mist, he or she will immerge to show us the way.
But until then, we can rest with the memories of those who have gone before us.
May your spirit soar ever on, Chuck Yeager.