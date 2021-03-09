Most anyone in journalism will tell you that writing a headline, a really good one at least, is most times harder that righting the story.
Really? You say, but they are only one sentence, five to seven little words, how hard can it be?
The headline is one of two things (photos being the other) that grabs your attention when you walk into Walmart and stop at the Times’ rack before you get to the donuts.
Ooh, donuts.
Headlines fall in to a basic formulaic approach. You’re going to need a subject and a verb first of all. Sometimes there’s even a predicate to the sentence. Basically, you take the lede sentence (the first one in the story — the who, what, when, where and why) and start cutting, first the articles, adverbs and adjectives. Get rid of prepositional phrases —those are just clutter anyway. Make sure there’re no linking verbs like “are” or “is,” and then if there’s anything left, does it make sense?
But wait, what’s left is pretty formulaic and doesn’t grab the eye, because, you know, those donuts are calling.
That’s when you got to get creative, and that’s the hard part. The line between clever and cliché is pretty thin. Some of my favorites I’ve read by headline master Tullahoma News Editor Duane Sherrill have been “Spit leads to Spat,” and the infamous “Dog walk leads to Cat Fight.”
For us mere humans, the struggle is real. Writers seek to balance length, clarity, objectiveness while also working to draw in readers without being too clickbait-y.
And maybe in the end even get a donut.