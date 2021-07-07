I applaud the efforts of Coffee County Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee for how much it has accomplished working on problems at animal control.
Still there are some unanswered questions that if left unresolved could unravel those efforts.
Why was the entire staff of animal control let go, leaving the department in limbo? Laid off according to official statements and documents. And looking at the future, what’s to stop that from happening again?
Laid off implies lack of work, but according to the last meeting, 800 dogs were collected last year.
That sounds pretty busy.
The other possibility is that there was some undisclosed incident(s) that mandated the firing of the supervisor. But we haven’t heard the deputy animal control officer being involved in any controversy. Why was she included in the black Monday purge?
The context of comments from related meetings (from citizens and commissioners) implies that the former head was inadequately trained.
There was a modest line item in the budget for training, yet were training funds spent? If not, why?
There is a standard operating procedure for the department, yet, again, much of the public discussions say that these were not followed. And yet again we ask, why?
HWR has been tasked with oversight, yet several of their directives have been reportedly ignored at the county level.
HWR has asked these same questions much more pointedly than we have here, and the members too were left lacking for an answer (at least publicly). We are not trying to smear any of those involved but are only working to understand the causes of the problems at the shelter.
A new building would no doubt serve the lost and unwanted animals of the county, yet how long before this unrestrained elephant in the room brings the old issues into a new dog house?