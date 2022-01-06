There are many blessings to having children. As a father of five boys ages eight and under, I get to experience those blessings on a much larger scale. Watching them grow up and learn new things, becoming independent but also leaning on each other in times of need, and the hysterical soundbites young children contribute are just a few of those blessings. My three-year-old Adler with an ever-growing personality always brings humor to any situation.
As all parents know, when the gloves come off and it’s time to really mean business, you bring out the big guns. If you said, “the middle name”, then you are correct. Children know mommy and daddy mean business when we use their middle name, and Adler is no different. When a mess is made, slap thrown, name called, etc. from our three-year-old, without fail you will hear from either myself or my wife, “Adler Bay Campbell!”, and him being a quick-witted child, understands he’s in trouble. In fact, he’s added that same tool to his arsenal…sort of.
Parents aren’t immune to “trouble” with their children. Adler will sometimes want more juice with his dinner instead of water or want to play with his dinosaurs longer than we want or want more screen time than allowed. These disagreements get us in “trouble”. This “trouble” is accompanied with the funniest soundbite Adler could offer. When he’s just had enough and is at his wit’s end, he pulls out the big guns on me as well. “Adler Bay you need to clean up the dinosaurs”, I’ll say nearing naptime. My son in the most serious tone a three-year-old can give will respond with “Daddy…Bay…Campbell”. I always try but can never suppress the laugh generated by his tone. The entire family, in Adler’s mind, has the middle name Bay. This is just one of the more hilarious perks of a life with boys.