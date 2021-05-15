On the afternoon of Nov. 6, 2019, a crash took the life of Scott Cutshaw just inside Rutherford County on Highway 41. Charged in the incident was Matthew Brandon, who is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, drug simple possession/casual exchange, driving on suspended license, DUI third offence and reckless endangerment.
As of last week, Brandon was expected to accept a plea deal for 10 years.
The late Cutshaw’s son, local pastor, barber and former police officer Adam shared Friday his words to the man who allegedly took his father.
Not with words of spite or venom, Adam Cutshaw responded in a way that we should all one day hope to emulate.
“Matthew,” he writes, “From the day I met you in my barbershop and you shared with me some of your background and struggles in life, I have cared for you.”
“If you recall, I spoke with you and even shook your hand several days before you took my dad’s life. I can honestly say there is no need for me to forgive you because I have never had any hate in my heart towards you. I do not hate you, I care for you. I want you to know that I do not, nor does any of my family hold a grudge towards you.
“Yes, your decision and actions took the earthly life of my dad, my best friend, my mentor, my confidant, and my church member, as I was his pastor. He was a good husband, an excellent dad of four children, a fantastic father-in-law and paw-paw to 14 grandchildren. Scott Cutshaw is his name and he was a light in our community, leading a Bible study and also a recovery program. So many people he loved and poured into through the years. Through teaching youth classes in church, coaching football and baseball and managing a large group of men and women at Arnold Air Force Base.
“I have no doubt my dad would have cared for you deeply and would have offered to help you and I know even now that he would forgive you.
“Matthew, as much as this whole situation may anger or even confuse you I want you to know that this was an act of God’s mercy. God did not take your life in that fateful crash. God has given you time to get right with Him. One day we will all die. A hundred years from now not a single person in this court room will be alive. Then what? God says in His word that we all have an appointed day of death, then He will judge us.
“This court and court room and the authority they possess are nothing compared to the tribunal of heaven. There is only one way to be made right with God, to truly have God’s forgiveness and love. And that is to turn to God through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. There is no other way to have forgiveness of all sin, to be pardoned by God, to have all your guilt and shame taken away, it is only by faith in Jesus Christ as your Savior.
Matthew, my family and I have prayed for you many times and we will continue to do so. When the day comes for you to be released please find me. We want to help you with life, with transportation, education and employment. Your eternal soul has value. I want you to know the salvation and peace that only God gives through Jesus.
I was looking through my dad’s Bible last night and he had these two verses highlighted. Romans 5:1– “Therefore being justified by faith we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ”
2 Corinthians 6:17– “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
“Matthew, may God be with you and guide you into all truth,” Cutshaw’s statement said.
Would that we never have to face this, but if we do meet misfortune, may we live free from the trappings of bitterness.