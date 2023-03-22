Protecting our kids

For decades, we’ve watched the “progressive” left move further left, hauling our culture along with it. The policies of former president Bill Clinton in the 1990s would cause today’s leftists to call him a “right-wing extremist”.
We let them have their fun. We allowed men and women to dress up like each other, hold “Pride” parades, and plunge themselves into the darkest depths of depravity. We have limits, however, and they exceeded those when they basically told us they aren’t interested in us: they’re going after our children. That’s when we said, “that’s it, no more.”
Yet they pushed and pushed, hosting “drag queen story hour” book readings to children in public libraries which then prohibited conservatives like Kirk Cameron from reading books with a positive moral message. They secretly convinced our public school kids that they really weren’t the boy or girl they were born as… they could be any gender they want, any time they want. They kept those sessions a secret from parents.
It’s reached a point that kids are being prescribed “puberty blocker” medications that have been shown to cause serious reproductive harm in adulthood. Kids are undergoing gender reassignment surgery, permanently altering their bodies away from their biological sex. Most notorious among providers in Tennessee has been Vanderbilt Medical Center, which has made big bucks on “gender affirmation” treatment for minors as young as age 13… without parental consent or knowledge.
This is what happens when we allow the inmates to run the asylum.
NO MORE: thankfully, the Tennessee General Assembly passed HB0001/SB0001, which prohibits any provider from providing a minor with a course of treatment, or procedure, that changes the gender of the minor from their biological sex at birth. HB0009/SB0003 bans “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property or in locations where it can be viewed by minors. On March 2, 2023, Governor Lee boldly signed both bills into law.
Contrary to what leftist progressives repeatedly scream, there are not 82 genders. There are two: male and female, man and woman, boy and girl. Females have XX chromosomes in their DNA; males have XY chromosomes in theirs. All other genders are a recent social construct.
Every conceivable deviant sexual behavior has its own “gender”. Why? Because under our Constitution, people have rights: behaviors don’t. If leftists can get all those “genders” officially codified into law, however, equal opportunity and anti-discrimination laws will protect all of them. We won’t be able to deny employment, housing, healthcare, etc. no matter their deviant lifestyle. That’s their end game, as is the destruction of our children’s innocence.
The left has gone over the cliff of immorality, and now it’s a race to see who can make the biggest splat at the bottom. Meanwhile, a cultural pendulum swing has begun as people, sick of this “race to the bottom”, are tuning out the left’s perversion & hysteria and returning to the moral principles of the past. Principles that don’t change and have allowed civilization to advance and flourish like no other period in history.
We’re taking back control of the asylum and the inmates are rightly hysterical about it.
