For decades, we’ve watched the “progressive” left move further left, hauling our culture along with it. The policies of former president Bill Clinton in the 1990s would cause today’s leftists to call him a “right-wing extremist”.

We let them have their fun. We allowed men and women to dress up like each other, hold “Pride” parades, and plunge themselves into the darkest depths of depravity. We have limits, however, and they exceeded those when they basically told us they aren’t interested in us: they’re going after our children. That’s when we said, “that’s it, no more.”

Protecting our kids

