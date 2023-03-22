Mike Stein

Drag shows are a vibrant and important part of the LGBTQ community, and they deserve to be protected and celebrated. These shows are not only entertaining, but they also provide a platform for self-expression and creativity, as well as a space for LGBTQ individuals to come together and celebrate their identities. Unfortunately, drag shows and the LGBTQ community as a whole continue to face discrimination and hate, which is why it is crucial that we stand up for their rights and protect them.

This community is already marginalized and underrepresented in mainstream society, so having a space where they can freely express themselves is crucial. It allows individuals to connect with others who share their experiences, creating a sense of belonging and community.

Tags

More Stories

Protecting our kids

Protecting our kids

For decades, we’ve watched the “progressive” left move further left, hauling our culture along with it. The policies of former president Bill Clinton in the 1990s would cause today’s leftists to call him a “right-wing extremist”.

Save the Children

Drag shows are a vibrant and important part of the LGBTQ community, and they deserve to be protected and celebrated. These shows are not only entertaining, but they also provide a platform for self-expression and creativity, as well as a space for LGBTQ individuals to come together and celeb…

Thank you, County Government

Thank you, County Government

I would like to thank the members of the Coffee County Purchasing Commission for a unanimous decision on April 20, to give relief to the Coffee County Historical Society and the Haven of Hope for electrical utilities where these entities are non-profit and share space in county-owned buildin…

Cabaret reminds us the danger of indifference

Cabaret reminds us the danger of indifference

Sunday’s matinee staging of “Cabaret” was the final show of possibly one of the most powerful productions that stage has seen. Getting past the edgy laughs, racy dances and, let’s just say it,  a completely titillating theme, the musical shows us how dangerous indifference is when good peopl…

Recommended for you