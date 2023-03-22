Save the Children

Drag shows are a vibrant and important part of the LGBTQ community, and they deserve to be protected and celebrated. These shows are not only entertaining, but they also provide a platform for self-expression and creativity, as well as a space for LGBTQ individuals to come together and celebrate their identities. Unfortunately, drag shows and the LGBTQ community as a whole continue to face discrimination and hate, which is why it is crucial that we stand up for their rights and protect them.
This community is already marginalized and underrepresented in mainstream society, so having a space where they can freely express themselves is crucial. It allows individuals to connect with others who share their experiences, creating a sense of belonging and community.
The discrimination that the LGBTQ community and drag performers face can have serious consequences. It can lead to individuals feeling isolated and alone, which has a negative impact on their mental health. Nearly half of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, according to a recent survey from the Trevor Project. This “Slate of Hate” of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee is literally killing our children. It also leads to physical violence and harm, putting their lives at risk. If we’re really being honest, this legislation is not really about drag shows, just like, years ago, it was never really about water fountains. It’s about marginalizing a group of people to score political points and assert power and authority.
Those who oppose drag shows often say that they are “obscene.” This is simply false. There’s something called the Miller Test, which is a three-prong obscenity test that the United States Supreme Court uses to determine whether speech or expression can be labeled obscene. Drag shows are art. They are an extension of a person’s 1st Amendment freedom of speech. They are not dangerous to anyone, and they certainly don’t meet the Supreme Court’s definition of “obscene.” Drag queens have never tried to indoctrinate anyone. They’ve never forced their religion on anyone. They’ve never imposed their views on women and told them what medical decisions they can make about their own bodies. They’ve never written laws that perpetuate gun violence in, and out of, schools. Our children do need to be saved, but certainly not from drag shows, and not from the LGBTQ community. Due to the poor leadership of the Tennessee Republican Party, Tennessee ranks 36th in the country for the overall well-being of the state’s children. This is according to information on the state’s own website. If Gov. Lee and his clown car full of cronies were truly serious about helping children, they’d start with funding and improving DCS.
There is not one tried and convicted case in Tennessee to support this legislation. This is an attempt to legislate the extermination of the Trans community. It is a distraction from the real ways we fail children in Tennessee everyday. Drag shows, and the LGBTQ community, are a vital part of our society, and they deserve our protection and support. These individuals should be able to express themselves freely without fear of discrimination or harm. We must stand up for their rights and create a world where everyone is free to be themselves. Let us celebrate the artistry and creativity of drag shows and the diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ community.
