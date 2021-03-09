The other day I was coming in from a walk with my 4 year old. I reached out, and we walked back to the house hand in hand in warm glow of an afternoon sun. And I realized that human contact is something that is sorely missing these days.
For about a year now, we’ve been cut off from the world, hiding from the virus behind masks, behind glass and generally scared to get close to another human being.
I’m not playing down the CDC guidelines or saying, don’t wear a mask. Rather, I know it’s important to stay safe and healthy.
Human contact is a part of a healthy life too. Research has gone into how a simple touch can convey a message and how mother and baby contact is crucial for the infant’s development. As wary adults we forget that. We text instead of call, Zoom instead of meet in person and sometimes it’s just easier to do the self-checkout or pay at the pump. We can go the better part of a day without talking to a person.
The pandemic has fueled that trend, but the framework was already in place for it to happen.
In no way am I suggesting that people should throw down their mask and start hugging like it was 2019. Just be aware of what we’ve lost and grab those moments when it’s safe and appropriate to do so.
As The Boss said in “Human Touch”:
That feeling of safety you prize
Well it comes at a hard, hard price.
You can't shut off the risk and the pain
Without losin' the love that remains
-Bruce Springsteen